Bradley Dredge remains the man to beat after three rounds at the Made in Denmark event, but for once he had to settle for an over-par round at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Farso on Saturday.

The Welshman, who led by three shots after the first two rounds, double-bogeyed the 12th hole and dropped another shot at the 18th to record a one-over-par 72, his lead cut to one stroke over the pursuing trio of Belgian Thomas Pieters, American David Lipsky and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui.

Dredge, 43, has an excellent record at Himmerland, only once previously exceeding par in 11 rounds of tournament play, and he has now led after five of those rounds.

He goes into the final round on Sunday with a chance to post his third European Tour victory, having finished second and sixth in the previous two stagings of the event.

"It was not my best day today," he told reporters. "I really struggled off the tee. I was in this situation a couple of years ago and I've been up there a couple of times this year.

"Hopefully, I play better tomorrow and just give myself a chance."

German Martin Kaymer did his hopes of earning a wildcard into Darren Clarke's European Ryder Cup team no harm with a 66 to trail by four strokes.

