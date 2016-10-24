Three-times major winner Padraig Harrington captured his first European Tour title in eight years with a one-shot victory at the Portugal Masters on Sunday.

Harrington, who enjoyed his last Tour triumph at the 2008 U.S. PGA Championship, eclipsed defending champion Andy Sullivan with a final round 65 for a 23-under-par 261 total.

"It's a big win. I tried to be really aggressive. The golf course really suited me and I just tried to go after every pin I could and make birdies," said the 45-year-old Irishman after sinking his winning putt from four feet at the last.

Harrington collected six birdies, including a hole-out from a bunker at the 11th, in a bogey-free final round to stop Sullivan from becoming the first man to win successive titles at the Victoria Clube de Golfe in Vilamoura.

"I have a pretty good short game that was on form this week. No matter where I hit it, I felt like I could get it up and down," Harrington added after winning his 15th Tour title.

Dane Anders Hansen and Finland's Mikko Korhonen finished two shots behind, equal third.

Though Harrington had endured a long drought on the European Tour, he won the 2015 Honda Classic on the U.S. PGA Tour.

