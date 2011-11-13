* Rain-reduced tournament to finish on Monday
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Filipino Juvic Pagunsan and
Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano will return on Monday to
complete a sudden-death playoff for a Singapore Open title that
the weather seems determined to wash out.
Both men finished the dramatic final round of a tournament
already reduced to 54 holes tied on 14 under par on Sunday, but
two attempts at a sudden-death playoff failed under the leaden
and stormy skies over Sentosa Golf Club.
The entire field had completed their third rounds in a
five-hour window between weather warnings but the joint leaders
were only able to tee off on the par-five 18th playoff hole
before the threat of thunder sent them back to the clubhouse.
After a 90-minute delay, both men returned to lay up short
of the green as buggies rushed them down the sodden fairway to
speed up the action, but the heavens opened once more and after
two hours of non-stop rain, play was abandoned for the day.
The Monday finish, the second in a row, represents a huge
disappointment for the players, organisers and fans, who had
finally been rewarded for their patience after three days of
frustrating breaks with a nail-biting final round.
In regulation play, Pagunsan drained a 12-foot birdie putt
on the last to record a four-under 67 before overnight leader
Fernandez-Castano recovered to hole a similar-length putt for
par after finding water off the tee.
"It was a nice putt as I saw Gonzalo's drive was in the
water," the ever-smiling Pagunsan told reporters. "In my mind, I
thought I was going to win, not in a playoff.
"But he made the putt also. I'm still here and will wait for
a result tomorrow."
The Spaniard had held a four-stroke lead at the turn and
appeared to be cruising to victory, but a dramatic collapse on
the back nine led to him dropping three shots as the pressure
began to tell on the 31-year-old over the closing holes.
"It was a tough day out there, one of the toughest I have
ever had," the Spaniard admitted.
"The heat was brutal and my game was no good. I was feeling
the pressure because it's been a long time without a victory and
I want to win this one desperately."
STILL HOPE
The 33-year-old Pagunsan had slipped under the radar in his
pursuit of a first European Tour victory, playing a solid
bogey-free round to close on the leaders as one by one the
contenders threatened before falling away.
"I'm really happy that I've saved my (Asian Tour) card for
next year now," Pagusan added. "I am hoping to win still. I'll
go back and have a good rest and get ready for the playoff."
Should Fernandez-Castano seal victory in the $6-million
co-sanctioned event, it will be his fifth on the European Tour
and first since 2008, when he edged out Lee Westwood in a
playoff for the British Masters.
"It has been another long day waiting around but tomorrow is
a new day and anything can happen," Fernandez-Castano added. "We
are both in a good position on the fairway."
Anthony Kim (64) and Louis Oosthuizen (65) stormed up the
leaderboard to finish one behind the leading pair, with New
Zealand's Danny Lee, Dutchman Joost Luiten and Italy's Edoardo
Molinari a further shot back in a tie for fifth place.
European Tour tournament director Mike Stewart confirmed the
players would return at 7.30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT on
Sunday) to complete the playoff.
"We had a small window of opportunity which we tried to
take. We got the players out and they hit one more shot but we
had to bring them in again," he said.
"It was dangerous out there. There was lightning flying
around."
