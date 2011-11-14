SINGAPORE Nov 14 Spain's Gonzalo
Fernandez-Castano won the $6 million weather-affected Singapore
Open at the second extra hole of a sudden playoff on Monday from
Filipino Juvic Pagunsan.
Fernandez-Castano rolled in a nine foot birdie putt at the
par-five 18th to claim the $1 million first prize after the
playoff at the Sentosa Golf Club was twice delayed by heavy
rainstorms on Sunday.
