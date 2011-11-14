(adds quotes, details)
* Fernandez-Castano birdies second playoff hole to win
* Pagunsan misses victory chance on first playoff hole
By Patrick Johnston
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 A nervous,
sleep-deprived Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano held it together to
roll in a birdie putt at the second sudden-death playoff hole to
overcome plucky Filipino Juvic Pagunsan and win the
weather-affected Singapore Open on Monday.
The Spaniard drained an eight-foot effort at the par-five
18th to claim the $1 million first prize in the co-sanctioned
event after the playoff at the Sentosa Golf Club was suspended
twice by heavy rainstorms on Sunday.
It marked a fifth European Tour victory for the 31-year-old
Spaniard, four of them in playoffs, and his first since the 2008
British Masters, but the past successes had done little to help
on a clear morning in Singapore.
"This is probably the most nervous I have been on the golf
course," Fernandez-Castano told reporters as he sat next to the
huge trophy.
"It is a strange feeling, I had won four times on tour and
been in many playoffs but I have never been as nervous as the
last couple of days.
"It has been a tough morning as it was also a tough night. I
didn't get much sleep, I haven't slept much in the last couple
of days."
The tournament had been reduced to 54 holes after numerous
rain delays and it was their third attempt at completing the
shoot-out for the title, with the duo returning to the course at
7.30 a.m. on Monday to hit their third shots to the 18th.
Pagunsan went first and fired his approach to five feet but
missed the opportunity to claim his first European Tour title
when his putt for victory grazed the left edge of the cup after
Fernandez-Castano had missed his birdie attempt from nine feet.
MORE RELIEVED
Both players again chose to lay up when they played the hole
for a second time with Fernandez-Castano landing his approach a
couple of feet inside Pagunsan's ball on the green.
The Filipino, who has one win on the Asian Tour in 2007,
rolled his downhill effort just right off the cup and the
Spaniard made no mistake on his first opportunity to win it.
Looking more relieved than overjoyed when the ball dropped
in the cup the Spaniard said the delays had benefited him.
"I think that suspension, the first suspension of the
playoff helped me a bit, helped me a lot and definitely coming
back today helped me even more," a relieved Fernandez-Castano
said.
The muted reaction in front of a sparse crowd was likely to
have stemmed from the fact that Fernandez-Castano had held a
four-shot lead on the back nine before folding under pressure.
"It has been a great relief, especially the way I played
yesterday (Sunday), having a four-shot lead and spoiling it all.
It has been three years without a victory and it means a lot to
me," Fernandez-Castano said.
Pagunsan had drained a 12-foot birdie putt on the 54th and
final hole on Sunday to record a four-under 67 before overnight
leader Fernandez-Castano recovered to hole a similar-length putt
for par and a one-over round of 72 after finding water off the
tee.
Although disappointed to lose the playoff, Pangusan, the
world number 492, was compensated with a $666,660 runners-up
cheque which propelled him to the top of the Asian Order of
Merit with three events remaining.
"This is my big chance to win but I missed it, but still I
am a big winner," the jovial 33-year-old said.
