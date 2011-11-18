(Updates with tournament finishing on Sunday)
By Bernie McGuire
JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia Nov 18 Sweden's Daniel
Chopra seized the lead as he bids to capture a second Iskandar
Johor Open on a course he calls his "second home".
Chopra, 37, moved five strokes clear of the field in adding
a six under par 65 in the second round just hours after ending
the first round with a 64 for a 13-under par tally on the
rain-softened Horizon Hills course.
However, a further two-and-a-half hour thunderstorm delay
has brought the strong possibility of the $2 million event being
reduced to 54 holes.
When play was halted at 6.35pm local time, half the field
had not finished their second round including opening round
leader Joost Luiten of Netherlands and defending champion
Padraig Harrington of Ireland.
Play will not be extended to Monday, however.
"It is our goal to try and play 72 holes over the two days
we have remaining," tournament director Jose Zamora told
Reuters.
"But that could be unlikely as there are thunderstorms again
predicted for the remaining two days. So we will try to play as
many holes as we can with the likelihood the tournament will be
reduced to 54 holes but we can't confirm that just yet.
"Also we can't have a Monday finish as we saw last week in
Singapore as the King of Malaysia is attending the event on
Sunday to be present at the prize giving ceremony."
Chopra's second round was a mix of six birdies and just one
bogey under a continued "preferred lie" rule.
"I won the 1993 Johor Open so coming back this year has
worked out well after a week in Singapore," he told Reuters.
"It's been very easy to come up here to Johor from
Singapore. But having grown up in India and spent all my youth
travelling around Asia I have so many friends living out in this
part of the world so it's like my second home.
"It's the one place in the world where I feel comfortable
and feel like I am back home. Shooting low scores like 64 and
then 65 is a great start and always a good feeling. I've had
quite a few rounds like that the last few months.
"So if I can keep my bad rounds to about one or two under
par I will be really happy."
After losing his PGA Tour at the end of 2010, Chopra spent
last season on the secondary Nationwide Tour to finish 19th and
regain full PGA Tour rights.
"I can't wait to get back on the PGA Tour because losing my
tour card at the end of last year was a bitter pill to swallow,"
he said.
"But I committed myself to the Nationwide Tour this year and
got the job done. I won early in the season but it was still
stressful as I didn't play that well in the middle of the season
as I was trying too hard."
Three players -- Swedish pair Christian Nilsson (67) and
Michael Jonzon (65) and Mohammad Siddikur (67) from Bangladesh
-- are in second place on eight under par.
Luiten, looking for a first European Tour success, remained
at eight under par after five holes while Harrington stayed at
seven under par through eight holes.
Manny Villegas, the younger brother of the PGA Tour's
Camilo, recorded the best score of the second round in carding a
63 to finish on seven under par.
