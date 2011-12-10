DUBAI Dec 10 World number one golfer Luke
Donald and Alvaro Quiros of Spain were on the verge of achieving
unique doubles following the third round of the $7.5-million
Dubai World Championship on Saturday.
While Donald was taking a giant stride towards adding the
European order of merit title to the U.S. PGA Tour money-list
win he clinched in October, Quiros was forging a two-shot lead
at the season-ending tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
No one has won the Dubai Desert Classic and the Dubai World
Championship in the same year but the big-hitting Spaniard was
well placed after returning a two-under-par 70 for a 14-under
total of 202 at the Greg Norman-designed Earth course.
Britain's Paul Lawrie (66) eagled the 620-yard 18th to take
second place on 204, one ahead of 2010 British Open champion
Louis Oosthuizen (66) of South Africa and two shots in front of
Donald (66).
Briton Donald needs to finish no worse than equal ninth with
one other competitor here to be crowned Europe's top golfer for
the first time in his career and become the first player to win
the order of merit titles on both sides of the Atlantic.
His only rival for the European honour, fellow countryman
Rory McIlroy, managed only a 71 for 208 despite being watched
for the last nine holes by girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki, the
world's number one female tennis player.
