By Tony Jimenez
DUBAI, Dec 10 World number one golfer Luke
Donald and Alvaro Quiros of Spain were on the verge of achieving
unique doubles following the third round of the $7.5-million
Dubai World Championship on Saturday.
While Donald was taking a giant stride towards adding the
European order of merit title to the U.S. PGA Tour money-list
win he clinched in October, Quiros was forging a two-shot lead
at the season-ending tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
No one has won the Dubai Desert Classic and the Dubai World
Championship in the same year but the big-hitting Spaniard was
well placed to do just that after returning a two-under 70 for a
14-under total of 202 at the Greg Norman-designed Earth course.
Paul Lawrie (66) of Britain eagled the 620-yard 18th to take
second place on 204, one ahead of 2010 British Open champion
Louis Oosthuizen (66) of South Africa and two shots in front of
Donald (66).
Briton Donald, 34, needs to finish no worse than equal ninth
with one other competitor here to be crowned Europe's top golfer
for the first time in his career and become the first player to
win the order of merit titles on both sides of the Atlantic.
His only rival for the European honour, fellow countryman
Rory McIlroy, managed only a 71 for 208 despite being watched
for the last nine holes by girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki, the
world's number one female tennis player.
Quiros was still sporting a wide grin even though he closed
with a bogey six at the last.
"My focus every single day is to try and enjoy it," he told
reporters. "Everybody knows that is not always possible but this
is my target.
"I think if I keep happy then I'm still positive and even
the bad days seem a little bit better."
Quiros will have the cream of European golf waiting to
pounce in Sunday's final round but said he was untroubled by the
prospect.
"Fear? That's a serious word and it's too big," he said. "I
spend three-quarters of my life on a golf course...come on, it's
not as if anyone is dying out here.
"I'm leading the tournament and, even though the day wasn't
the best for me, I'm still hitting good shots and good putts --
this is the only thing that matters.
"I'm trying to not find anything to make me stop smiling."
STRAIGHT DRIVING
Quiros, 28, said straight driving would be the key to
collecting the first prize of $1.25 million.
"If I'm able to hit the ball in the middle of the fairway,
especially on the big four par-fives, I'm going to have a
chance," added the five-times tour winner.
"My attitude has been the best one this week because the
score says that. My tactics, my strategy, have been perfect
after three days so hopefully tomorrow I can hit good shots and
come up with a five or six-under round."
Donald was also smiling broadly after his top-class chipping
and putting helped him to climb the leaderboard and move within
striking distance of his fifth win of the season.
"In terms of ball-striking it wasn't perfect today," said
the Englishman. "But in terms of grinding it out...I saved
myself with my short game which is something I've done very well
this year.
"I picked up my six birdies when I had the opportunities and
really took full advantage.
"To win both money lists would be a little bit of history.
If it all works out tomorrow it will be a pretty amazing feat."
McIlroy needs to win here to have any chance of catching
Donald at the top of the order of merit and a front nine of 39
seemed to end his hopes.
However, spurred on by Wozniacki's appearance, the
22-year-old Northern Irishman replied with an inward half of 32.
"Caroline showed up on the back nine and I started to play
some good golf," said McIlroy. "Hopefully she can follow me for
18 tomorrow."
The world number two has been suffering from a viral
infection for the last few weeks and he again looked drained.
"I'm tired, very tired," said McIlroy. "But I don't want to
say that was the cause of my front nine.
"As I've been saying all week, I'm not 100 percent but that
shouldn't stop me from playing good golf."
World number four Martin Kaymer played outstandingly well,
equalling the course record of 64 to finish on 208, six behind
Quiros.
"That was a very good round," said the German, last year's
European number one. "I hit a lot of great golf shots."
