MADRID, March 18 Frenchman Julien Quesne matched the Aloha course record with an eight-under-par 64 to win his maiden title at the Andalucia Open on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, ranked 322 in the world, stormed through to pass the overnight leader Eduardo De La Riva and finish with a total of 271 for 17 under par.

Teenage Italian Matteo Manassero was two strokes behind him in second after a round of 68, while Spaniard De La Riva carded a 70 to finish third, three strokes off the pace.

"Its the best day of my life," Quesne said on the European Tour's website (www.europeantour.com).

"I knew that if I holed the putt at the last I'd have a good chance.

"I'm very happy. It's very quick for me to win this year," added Quesne, who graduated from last season's Challenge Tour. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Alison Wildey)