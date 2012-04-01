April 1 Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen underlined
his status as one of the European Tour's hottest young prospects
by landing his maiden victory at the Sicilian Open on Sunday.
The 22-year-old needed a par four at the final hole and
after safely finding the green in regulation he took two putts
from 30 feet to clinch the first prize of 166,660 euros
($221,900) at the Verdura Golf and Spa Resort.
Olesen's closing three-under-par 69 gave him a 15-under
tally of 273 and a one-stroke win over Chris Wood of Britain
(64).
Two shots further back on 276 in a tie for third place were
Dane Soren Kjeldsen (68) and Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts (69).
($1 = 0.7509 euros)
(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Alan Baldwin)