April 1 Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen underlined his status as one of the European Tour's hottest young prospects by landing his maiden victory at the Sicilian Open on Sunday.

The 22-year-old needed a par four at the final hole and after safely finding the green in regulation he took two putts from 30 feet to clinch the first prize of 166,660 euros ($221,900) at the Verdura Golf and Spa Resort.

Olesen's closing three-under-par 69 gave him a 15-under tally of 273 and a one-stroke win over Chris Wood of Britain (64).

Two shots further back on 276 in a tie for third place were Dane Soren Kjeldsen (68) and Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts (69). ($1 = 0.7509 euros) (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Alan Baldwin)