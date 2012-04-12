* Oosthuizen fires 66 in first round since Masters
By Patrick Johnston
KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 U.S. Masters runner-up
Louis Oosthuizen showed no ill-effects of his playoff heartbreak
and long-haul trek to Southeast Asia to fire an opening
six-under 66 at the Malaysian Open on Thursday.
The South African, who lost out to American Bubba Watson in
Augusta on Sunday, was tied for third alongside American Jason
Knutzon and India's Jyoti Randhawa at the European and Asian
Tour co-sanctionned event in Kuala Lumpur.
Oosthuizen's compatriot and close friend Charl Schwartzel
finished the day in front after a 64 left him one clear of
India's Jeev Milkha Singh.
The South African duo looked refreshed ahead of their early
tee time and they clearly enjoyed each other's company as they
laughed and joked in the cool, morning temperatures.
"I feel like I'm swinging it well and I think a lot of times
I'm used to a lot of travel so you adapt quickly," 2010 British
Open champion Oosthuizen told reporters.
"We knew there would be one tough round and it is normally
the first one and it was lucky for us it was in the morning so
we can have a nice rest (this afternoon)."
Oosthuizen, also grouped with Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee
(73), received the loudest cheer from the small galleries that
woke early to see how he would react to the agony of missing out
in the year's first major.
After pulling his drive slightly left on the 10th, his first
hole, he munched on an apple before hitting a fairway wood to
the edge of the uphill green and he then got up and down for a
birdie four.
A good tee shot at the 226-yard 11th set up a nine-foot
birdie putt that the South African rolled in to give him a dream
start and a second two came at the 15th when he rifled his
199-yard first stroke next to the pin.
The highlight, though, was an eagle three at the third.
"I hit a three-iron in there and I made a nice long putt,"
the gap-toothed Oosthuizen said. "I thought I would struggle a
bit more on the greens speed-wise but I felt comfortable and I
made quite a few putts."
STUPID BOGEYS
The only negatives for the 29-year-old world number 19 were
dropped shots at the par-four first and sixth but they were
offset by birdies at the fourth, fifth and seventh.
"I felt good ... I made two stupid bogeys but yeah it was
still good. I had a good night's rest and I'll try for the next
24 hours to hopefully have a lot of rest," four-times European
Tour winner Oosthuizen said.
Schwartzel, the 2011 U.S. Masters champion who finished 11th
here last year, produced nine birdies at the $2.5 million event
in Malaysia as he attempts to win for the first time since his
Augusta triumph.
"I have worked hard at my game for the last couple of months
and haven't had anything happen for me. But it has been feeling
good for a long time and today I seemed to put it together,
eight-under is a good score for me," he said.
World number seven Martin Kaymer of Germany had five
birdies, two double bogeys, one bogey and an eagle in an
eventful 70, a score matched by defending champion Matteo
Manassero of Italy.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)