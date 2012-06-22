June 22 Twice European Tour winner Jose Manuel Lara was disqualified from the BMW International in Cologne on Friday after his caddie tried to conceal the fact the Spanish golfer had an illegal 15th club in his bag.

"His caddie noticed he had a 15th club and on the second hole he attempted to lose it in a thick bush," chief referee John Paramor told Sky Sports television.

"He was seen entering the bush with the bag of clubs by his playing partners who thought it was a little bit suspicious," added Paramor who disqualified Lara following an opening-round 73.

"They went and asked the chap 'What are you doing?' and he sort of fumbled out an answer saying, 'I've got this wrong - I've done something bad. I wish it hadn't happened, etc etc'.

"It was clear the club was out of the bag and in the bush at the time. He admitted it straight away and regretted his action.

"We interviewed the player and are perfectly satisfied he had no knowledge of what was going on."

Lara, 35, won the Austrian Open in 2010 and the Hong Kong Open in 2006.

Sweden's Joel Sjoeholm shot a six-under-par 66 in the second round on Friday to lead in Cologne with an 11-under total of 133.

Former Ryder Cup player Paul McGinley of Ireland shared second place on 135 with British duo Chris Wood and Danny Willett and Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay.

World number 13 Martin Kaymer of Germany, the highest-ranked player in the field, missed the cut. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Pritha Sarkar)