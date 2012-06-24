June 24 England's Danny Willett claimed his
first European Tour title by beating Australian Marcus Fraser
after a marathon playoff in the BMW International Open in
Cologne on Sunday.
The pair finished level at 11 under par before the
24-year-old Willett, 204th in the world rankings, held his nerve
with a par at the fourth playoff hole to earn victory after
previously notching up 19 top-10 finishes.
"It's amazing," Willett told the European PGA Tour
website(www.europeantour.com). "It was a tough day - it was
brutal with the wind whipping and it was raining.
"I've had some ups and downs in the last 18 months as
everyone knows but I'm injury free now and back to playing
well."
Willett and Fraser ended the regulation four rounds a shot
ahead of Ireland's Paul McGinley, who fired a final-round
six-under-par 66, England's Chris Wood and Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
of Spain.
The playoff followed a fluctuating final day at Gut
Larchenhof in which overnight leader Willett was overtaken by
Fraser who then bogeyed his last hole to set the clubhouse
target.
Willett pulled off a superb long iron on to the 18th green
from behind a tree and sank a four-foot putt for a round of 73
to force the playoff.
