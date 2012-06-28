June 28 India's Jeev Milkha Singh and Gregory
Bourdy of France led the way after the Irish Open first round on
Thursday while world number two Rory McIlroy was five shots off
the pace after making two late errors on the greens.
Singh and Bourdy shrugged off the rainy, windy conditions to
shoot matching seven-under 65s as the tournament returned to
Northern Ireland for the first time since 1953.
Britons Mark Foster and Andrew Marshall were in joint third
place on 66 alongside Frenchman Edouard Dubois, Finn Mikko
Ilonen, Swede Oscar Floren and Australia's Matthew Zions.
Triple major champion Padraig Harrington was among a group
of players on 67. Former U.S. Open winner Graeme McDowell and
British Open champion Darren Clarke carded 71s.
The appearance of Northern Irish trio McIlroy, McDowell and
Clarke and Irishman Harrington at the Royal Portrush links
course in County Antrim has helped the European Tour to achieve
a first by declaring a sellout for all four days.
"The atmosphere and the feel to the golf course is
fantastic," said the 40-year-old Singh. "When you have so many
people cheering and watching you I think you feel great.
"I love links golf. You have to hit a lot of low shots and
you have to have a lot of imagination."
Englishman Foster said fans had been waiting to get on the
course at six o'clock in the morning.
"There were people queuing to get in even though the rain
was coming sideways," he said.
"I've never seen a buzz in the players' lounge like there is
this week. People are raving about the course and the size of
the crowds."
McIlroy, watched by girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki following
her first-round defeat at the Wimbledon tennis, was four-under
for his round until he three-putted the 16th and 18th to finish
with a 70.
"As the day went on the greens got a bit slower and coming
from those I've been putting on in the United States it's a big
change," he said.
McIlroy has missed the cut in four of his last five outings.
U.S. PGA champion Keegan Bradley struggled to a 73 in his
first competitive round in Europe.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London; editing by Clare Fallon)