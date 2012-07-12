(Updates at end of round)
July 12 World number one Luke Donald got off to
a strong start in his Scottish Open title defence with a
five-under-par 67 as Italian Francesco Molinari's blistering
course record set the pace at Castle Stuart in Inverness on
Thursday.
A free-flowing Molinari sank 10 birdies in a 10-under 62 to
lead Spain's Alejandro Canizares (64) by two shots.
Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen and Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin
(both 65) are one shot further back on seven-under.
Donald, in his 52nd week as the world's top-ranked golfer,
was seven-under through 13 but bogeyed two of his final five
holes.
"Usually I'm pretty happy with 67, but I'm five back
already," Donald told the European Tour website
(www.europeantour.com).
"But there were a lot of positives there after three weeks
away from competition."
Donald, chasing a maiden major title, is playing for the
first time since last month's U.S. Open where he missed the cut.
Molinari said he hoped his dazzling round would raise the
spirits of his brother Edoardo, who won the title at Loch Lomond
two years ago but is recovering from wrist surgery this time.
"It would be nice to do well this week for him as well - to
cheer him up a little bit," he said.
"I know it's not going to last forever," he added, referring
to his hot form, "but I hope to keep this going a little bit
longer - obviously next week, but the next month or so is really
big for the Ryder Cup."
Four-times major-winning American Phil Mickelson recorded a
one-over 73, mixing four birdies with three bogeys and a double
bogey.
(Reporting by Mark Pangallo and Justin Palmer in London,
Editing by Tom Pilcher and Ken Ferris)