NEW DELHI, March 15 Chapchai Nirat of Thailand and China's Liang Wenchong both carded second successive rounds of six-under-par to share a two-shot lead after the second round of the Avantha Masters on Friday.

Chapchai and Liang, both chasing their first wins since 2007 that came a week apart, were level at 12-under 132 ahead of four players on 10-under.

"This is a very long course and I managed to hit the balls long the last two days," a satisfied Chapchai said after a sparkling round that included seven birdies and a single bogey.

"I also managed to hole several long putts as well and luck did play a part in getting me to my position today," said the three-times Asian Tour winner.

Former Asia number one Liang's putting was no less impressive as he sank a 25-foot birdie putt at the 17th, one of his eight.

"I have played some of my best golf this week and I managed to hole several long putts," said the world number 201.

"I've learnt to be patient and my playing experience from all over the world has taught me well. There are two more rounds to go and, hopefully, I can be atop the leaderboard like today."

Chinnarat Phadungsil, who reeled off eight birdies in nine holes for an inward 28 and a five-shot first round lead, took 40 on the back nine on Friday before joining five others at nine-under.

The 2010 Ryder Cup-winning captain and eight-times European Tour number one Colin Montgomerie made a forgettable India debut, missing the cut after a second successive 76.

Defending champion Jbe Krugar of South Africa was another one to miss the weekend while former Ryder Cup player Edoardo Molinari and twice PGA Tour winner Daniel Chopra also had early exits. (Editing by Tom Pilcher)