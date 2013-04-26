April 26 Two birdies on the last three holes took Australian Wade Ormsby to the share of the clubhouse lead with Thailand's Arnond Vongvanij on another weather-hit day in the Ballantine's Championship in South Korea on Friday.

Rain and lightning in the morning brought play to a halt for 80 minutes after more than two hours were lost due to poor visibility on Thursday.

South African Jbe Kruger, Swede Alex Noren and England's James Morrison were a stroke behind the clubhouse leaders.

Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked player in the field, was three shots off the pace after completing a first-round 69 and returning for a second of 71.

Ormsby, who won his maiden professional title in India this month, compiled a five-under-par 67 after returning in the morning to complete a first round of 70.

Starting on the back nine, Ormsby picked up four shots to reach the turn in 32 but made a bogey on the second hole.

He shot back into contention, adding to more shots on the seventh and ninth to come home for a total of five-under 137.

"My game's in pretty good shape, I had the last two weeks at home practising so it was nice to come out here and keep the form going," Ormsby, 33, told reporters at the Blackstone Golf and Country Club.

"I three-putted (the second) just before the suspension and on the third and fourth I struggled for the speed of the greens straight out of the blocks.

"I was a bit tentative and left a couple short but then made two bombs in the last three."

Arnond compiled a blemish-free first round of 68 and added three more birdies with a lone bogey in his second for a 69 and the share of the lead.

"The conditions were not easy, and the pins were kind of tough, especially with the wind blowing. So I'll take what I can get," the 25-year-old said. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)