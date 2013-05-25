VIRGINIA WATER, England May 25 Wentworth, battered by wind and rain this week, almost turned into the Costa del Sol on Saturday so it was no shock to see Spain's Alejandro Canizares set the pace at the PGA Championship.

The son of former Ryder Cup stalwart Jose Maria moved one stroke ahead of Lee Westwood after six birdies and two bogeys secured a third-round 68 and a nine-under tally of 207 on a sun-kissed day at the European Tour's flagship event.

Former world number one Westwood, bidding to win the tournament for the first time in his 20th appearance, was alone in second place after a 67.

Italy's Matteo Manassero (69) and Briton Marc Warren (70) were a further shot adrift on 209 while Sergio Garcia, the talk of the town following his racism row with Tiger Woods, was lurking ominously on 211 after a 68.

"There were a lot more happy faces in the crowd today," Westwood told reporters. "A lot more people prepared to clap and take their hands out of their pockets, not trying to stay warm.

"It was one of the most fun days I've ever had on the golf course I think. The crowds have always been good when I've played in England but I felt a lot of support today.

"They must have missed me now that I live in Florida," laughed the Englishman.

For a player of his high class, Westwood has a less than impressive record in the PGA Championship having managed only four top-10 finishes in 19 previous outings. (Editing by Ed Osmond)