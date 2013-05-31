Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
STOCKHOLM May 31 Australian Andrew Dodt made history at the Scandinavian Masters on Friday when he became the first player on the European Tour to record two holes-in-one in a single round.
The 27-year-old aced the 11th and seventh as he shot a seven-under-par 65 to finish with a two-under-par total of 142, 11 behind leader Matteo Manassero of Italy.
Manassero, 20, winner of last week's PGA Championship at Wentworth, also carded a 65 for 131.
"The shot at the 11th, my second hole, kick-started things," Dodt told reporters. "I made a few more birdies in between, then a couple of bogeys and I was heading the wrong way when I got to the seventh.
"That was an eight-iron, it felt a little bit heavy at the start but it was right on line and went in. I can't get my head around it - I'm pretty proud to be the first one to do it.
"I didn't putt very well today so I'm glad I was able to hole with a long club."
Dodt has one previous European Tour victory to his credit, the 2010 Avantha Masters in India. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris)
