June 29 Dutchman Joost Luiten will be chasing his second European tour victory of the month when he takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Irish Open on Sunday.

The world number 94, who won the Austrian Open three weeks ago, hit a six-under par 66 in the third round on Saturday to lead Spain's Pablo Larrazabal by one shot at Carton House, County Kildare.

Overnight joint-leader Robert Rock is third, three shots behind Luiten, who also finished tied for 10th at the BMW International Open in Munich and 11th at an event in Sweden this month.

"It was good today - a round in this wind with no bogeys is always good," the 27-year-old told the European tour website (www.europeantour.com).

"It looks like I'm playing good, playing consistently. I don't make a lot of silly mistakes, the game feels good."

Luiten made six birdies in his round of 66, a score matched by Larrazabal and England's Rock was steady on his way to a one-under-par 71.

England's Paul Casey, a former world number three and European Ryder Cup player, finished a shot behind Rock after a third-round 67.

A number of leading players, including Northern Ireland's world number two Rory McIlroy, missed the cut just three weeks before the British Open starting at Muirfield, Scotland on July 18. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)