Sept 22 Three birdies over the last four holes catapulted Frenchman Julien Quesne to an unlikely victory at the Italian Open on Sunday.

Trailing Australia's overnight leader Marcus Fraser by three shots with four holes to play, the 33-year-old Quesne produced a stirring finish in Turin to secure a second European Tour triumph after last year's Andalucia Open in Spain.

He picked up a shot at the par-five 15th before surging home with two more birdies on his final two holes to end with a 12-under total of 276 after a final round 67.

Fraser dropped shots at the 15, 16th and 17th to limp home with a closing 74 to end on nine-under (279) and a share of eighth place.

Ireland's David Higgins and England's Steve Webster finished in a share of second at 11-under (277) after closing rounds of 68.

"I'm very proud of the back nine," Quesne told Sky Sports.

"My attitude was very good this whole week, I will enjoy this win... it is a dream for me."

Ryder Cup stars Nicolas Colsaerts and Francesco Molinari endured a disappointing final day. Colsaerts struggled to an even-par 72 to end in a four way share for fourth at 10-under (278) while Molinari posted a three-over 75 to slip back to a share of 16th and a total of 281. (Reporting by Tom Bartlett in London, editing by Justin Palmer)