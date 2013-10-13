Oct 13 England's David Lynn came back from six shots off the pace to win his first European Tour event in nearly a decade at the Portugal Masters on Sunday.

Lynn, who was runner-up to Rory McIlroy at the 2012 PGA Championship, made nine birdies and a bogey to record an eight-under par 63 and claim his first victory since the 2004 Dutch Open with an 18 under par total of 266.

The 39-year-old started the fourth round in 16th place before setting himself up for a strong finish with five birdies on the front nine.

South Africa's Justin Walters was one shot behind Lynn in second spot at the Oceanico Victoria course in Vilamoura, while Stephen Gallacher of Scotland, Austria's Bernd Wiesberger and overnight leader Paul Waring of England finished two behind the leader.

Scotland's Scott Jamieson failed to back up his stunning third-round of 60, suffering three bogies on the back nine for a one-over par 72 to fade to a tie for 13th.

The Scot became just the 17th player to shoot a 60 on the European Tour and went close to becoming the first player to shoot a 'magical 59' when he narrowly missed the cup on the 18th.

(Writing by Josh Reich in London, editing by Ed Osmond)