BELEK, Turkey Nov 8 Tiger Woods showed precisely why he is the world's number one golfer on Friday, posting a stunning tournament-best 63 to burst into title contention after the second round of the inaugural Turkish Airlines Open.

The 14-times major winner's sparkling nine-under-par effort left him one stroke behind leading quartet, European money-list leader Henrik Stenson (68), Frenchman Victor Dubuisson (65), Justin Walters of South Africa (66) and Britain's Ian Poulter (66).

Tiger's tail seemed to have been tweaked by a late blunder on the final hole of his rain-delayed opening round earlier in the day.

The 37-year-old American dunked his second shot into the water at the 18th and marched off the green with a disappointing bogey six.

Woods had time for a quick snack before he was back out on the first tee for the second round and he looked like a man on a mission as he charged to the turn in 30 strokes with five birdies.

The world number one kept his foot firmly down on the gas on the back nine, four more birdies delighting the crowd on the Mediterranean coast of Antalya. (Editing by Toby Davis)