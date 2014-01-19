Jan 19 Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal claimed his third European Tour victory after holding off Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy to win the $2.7 million Abu Dhabi Championship by one shot on Sunday.

Larrazabal held his nerve on the final green, a birdie taking him to 14-under after a final round of 67, his path to victory eased by a calamitous 13th hole for world number five Mickelson.

The Open champion took a triple bogey seven after fluffing an escape attempt from a bush and despite getting back into contention with birdies at 14 and 16, he could not get the eagle he needed at the last to force an unlikely playoff.

Mickelson, who had surged into contention with a dazzling 63 on Saturday, closed with a 69 for a total of 275, the same finishing score as Northern Irishman McIlroy who, like the American, birdied the last for a round of 68.

Overnight leader Craig Lee's hopes of scooping the first European Tour victory of his career were scuppered after the Briton slumped to a 77 and a tie for 10th. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Josh Reich)