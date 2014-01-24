Golf-South African Grace leads Texas Open
April 20 Branden Grace built on recent good form to earn the first-round lead with a six-under-par 66 at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio on Thursday.
Jan 24 Rafael Cabrera-Bello will head into the final day of the Qatar Masters tied for the lead with Britain's Steve Webster after the Spaniard let a two-shot advantage slip in Friday's third round.
Cabrera-Bello, who also led last week's Abu Dhabi Championship after two rounds before finishing fourth, dropped two shots in the last six holes to card a 73.
That opened the door for Webster, who got off to a poor start and was two over after five holes but rallied to hit the remaining 13 in four under, carding 70 to join Cabrera-Bello on 12 under par.
Frenchman Adrien Saddier, who hit a third-round 64, Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and South Africa's Thomas Aiken were a shot adrift of the leaders.
"It was a tougher day today, things did not go as great as they have been so far," Cabrera-Bello said on the European Tour website (www.europeantour.com).
"I still feel as though I played okay, I just did not manage to score as well. It was tough with the wind, I didn't quite make the putts and struggled here and there with my chipping, but overall I got the not-so-good round out of the way and I am still in a fantastic position going into Saturday."
Webster, who became the first player to start a European Tour event with an albatross on Wednesday, boosted his chances of a third tour title after recovering from an early stumble.
"I hit it really well on the range and I think I got a bit cocky on the course and hit so many bad shots the first six or seven holes; it was like I had never played golf before," he said.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
April 20 Former world number one Tiger Woods said on Thursday he has undergone further surgery to help alleviate pain in his back and leg and could be away from competitive golf for another six months.