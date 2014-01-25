Jan 25 Sergio Garcia claimed his first European Tour victory for more than two years when he beat Finn Mikko Ilonen at the third hole of a playoff at the Qatar Masters on Saturday.

Both players finished the regulation 72 holes on 16-under-par 272, one ahead of Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello (69) and Dane Thorbjorn Olesen (68).

Garcia (65) and Ilonen (66) then carded matching birdie fours at the 18th in the first two holes of the playoff, the second from the Spaniard coming after a magical bunker shot to tap-in range just when it looked as though the title may be heading to Finland.

The pair kept playing the 18th and at the third time of asking Ilonen could only par the hole after finding rough off the tee and a greenside bunker with his second while Garcia hit the green in two and safely two-putted for yet another four.

The 34-year-old broke into a wide smile before embracing his delighted caddie as Garcia won on the tour for the first time since landing the Andalucia Masters crown in October 2011. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Pritha Sarkar)