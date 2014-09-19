LONDON, Sept 19 Jamie Donaldson warmed up for next week's Ryder Cup by shooting a second-round 67 to finish four shots behind leader Shane Lowry in the Wales Open at Celtic Manor on Friday.

Welshman Donaldson was three strokes ahead of his Ryder Cup team mate Thomas Bjorn of Denmark and five clear of England's Lee Westwood, who shot a 69 after a disappointing opening 73 to make the cut.

"I needed a couple more rounds," Westwood told the European Tour website.

"I was not particularly competitive yesterday, it was pretty scratchy, but today was more solid. A few iffy shots but it was nice to finish with two birdies in the last four holes to ensure being here for the weekend and two more competitive rounds."

Scotland's Stephen Gallacher missed out on the weekend, however, as a solid 70 failed to repair the damage of a dismal first-round 78 and he will have an extra two days practice before making his Ryder Cup debut at Gleneagles.

"Yesterday was quite tough," Gallacher said after a round containing two birdies and one bogey.

"It was tough to get going and get my head around it but today was a lot better. I was maybe trying a wee bit too hard yesterday.

"I feel good, I'm physically and mentally good so I am really looking forward to next week."

Ireland's Lowry shot a sparkling 65 to lead the field by one shot from Dutchman Joost Luiten and Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts, a hero of Europe's victory over the United States in the 2012 Ryder Cup. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)