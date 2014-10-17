(Clarifies fourth paragraph to say Blixt v Casey match finished all square and Blixt went through after winning an extra hole)

By Tony Jimenez

ASH, England Oct 17 Dutchman Joost Luiten kept up his 100 percent record at this week's Volvo World Match Play Championship, beating Graeme McDowell by two holes on Friday to send the title holder crashing out of the event.

Luiten, who finished off the Northern Irishman with three birdies in the last four holes of their round-robin encounter, next meets Spain's Pablo Larrazabal in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

World number five Henrik Stenson, the highest-ranked player in the field, also finished top of his group after easing past last year's runner-up Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand 2 & 1.

Stenson will face Jonas Blixt in the last eight after his fellow Swede finished all square with 2006 champion Paul Casey following a titanic struggle.

With both players level on points in the group, Blixt then won a playoff on the 19th hole to send him through.

The other two quarter-finals will see Frenchman Victor Dubuisson taking on Mikko Ilonen of Finland and American Ryder Cup rookie Patrick Reed up against South African George Coetzee. (Editing by Toby Davis)