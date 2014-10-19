ASH, England Oct 19 Finn Mikko Ilonen landed the biggest title of his career by beating top seed Henrik Stenson 3 & 1 in an all-Nordic final at the Volvo World Match Play Championship on Sunday.

Ilonen, winner of the Irish Open in June, took a grip on proceedings when world number five Stenson found the water guarding the green at the par-three eighth hole.

The 34-year-old stretched his lead to two holes when he sank an eight-foot putt at the 11th and his Swedish rival showed his frustration at a woeful tee shot at the short 12th that finished 50 yards from the green by angrily slamming his club into the turf.

Tenth seed Ilonen splashed out from a bunker to five feet and when he slotted home his par putt it put him three up on a sunny but breezy day at the London Club in Kent.

Stenson reduced the arrears by birdying the long 15th after finding the green in two but when he failed to hole out from 20 feet at the 17th it was all over. (Editing by Brian Homewood)