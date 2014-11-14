BELEK, Turkey Nov 14 Britain's Ian Poulter was leading the way when a thunderstorm caused play to be suspended midway through the second round of the $7 million Turkish Airlines Open on Friday.

Forecasters expect the bad weather to last for the rest of the day and organisers said it was unlikely that play would resume in the four hours of daylight that was left.

Poulter, chasing his first victory of the season, was 13-under-par through 14 holes when lashing rain and high winds sent the players scurrying off the Montgomerie Maxx Royal course in southern Turkey.

The 38-year-old Englishman started the round one behind Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez but a run of six birdies, and a solitary bogey at the 12th, meant he surged three strokes ahead of Zimbabwean Brendon de Jonge who had played 13 holes.

Australian Wade Ormsby (16 holes) and American Brooks Koepka (15) were sharing third spot on nine-under.

Jimenez was unable to repeat the sizzling nine-under effort he produced on the opening day and was back on eight-under in the penultimate event of the European Tour season.

The 50-year-old Spaniard, who has already won twice this season, started well with birdies at the first two holes but slipped down the leaderboard after dropped shots at the fourth, 12th and 13th.