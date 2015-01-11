JOHANNESBURG Jan 11 Briton Andy Sullivan profited from a flurry of late dropped shots by home favourite Charl Schwartzel to win the South African Open at the first playoff hole and record his first European Tour victory on Sunday.

Schwartzel dropped four shots in his last five holes to enter a playoff with Englishman Sullivan, having seemingly been cruising to what would have been his maiden home championship win.

Having carded a final round 67 for a tournament total of 277, Sullivan then produced a superb iron into the green from the rough to set up the birdie chance on the first extra hole and defeat a deflated Schwartzel.

The South African had led by five shots going into the final round, but could only manage a 74 on Sunday as his game fell apart on the final five holes. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Justin Palmer)