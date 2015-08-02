LONDON Aug 2 Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat beat Sweden's Robert Karlsson by one hole in a dramatic final to win the Paul Lawrie Match Play title in Aberdeen, Scotland on Sunday.

Aphibarnrat birdied the final hole to fend off an inspired fightback from Karlsson who won three holes in a row to send the pair down the 18th fairway locked together.

It was a third European tour title for Aphibarnrat, known as the Asian John Daly after the long-hitting American twice major champion, and his first outside his home continent.

"My body was getting so tired, so my swing wasn't at 100 per cent, but I just tried to hit my shots," the Thai told the European Tour website.

"Robert is such a good player -- he's played Ryder Cups, so I knew he could come back. My caddie just told me to stick to my game and not worry about what he does.

"John Daly was my hero -- we have very similar swings. But especially this week my driver helped me a lot. In the first four days I was hitting it miles and down the fairways."

England's David Howell beat Marc Warren of Scotland by one hole to win the third-place playoff. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)