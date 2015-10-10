WOBURN, England Oct 10 Matthew Fitzpatrick kept up his hopes of becoming the youngest-ever winner of the British Masters when the 21-year-old ended the third round in a share of the lead with burly Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat on Saturday.

The Englishman, who has held the lead on his own or shared it throughout this week's $4.55 million event, produced a cool par save at the 18th hole to post a three-under-par 68 for a 12-under aggregate of 201.

Fitzpatrick looked like dropping a shot at the last but he got up and down from an awkward spot in a greenside bunker and will break fellow countryman Justin Rose's 2002 record if he goes on to claim the first prize of $755,000 on Sunday.

The big-hitting Kiradech, known for his 'go for broke' style, picked up four birdies in a faultless 67.

However, the identity of the eventual winner is anyone's guess as a total of 14 players are within five strokes of the leaders.

Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti (66) and Dane Soren Kjeldsen (69) were in a tie for third place on 202, two ahead of England's Luke Donald and Richard Bland, Shane Lowry of Ireland and Frenchman Romain Wattel. (Editing by Ed Osmond)