Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 15 Ross McGowan carded two eagles on his way to a sparkling 62 and a three-shot lead after the second round of the Joburg Open at the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club on Friday.
Playing on the easier par-71 West course, Englishman McGowan sunk eagles on the 12th and 15th holes to go with six birdies for a tournament total of 14 under par. His only blemish was a bogey on the par-three eighth.
He leads by three shots from five players -- England's Anthony Hall (67), Welshman Stuart Manley (67), home players Jean Hugo (65) and Haydn Porteous (66), and Chilean Felipe Aguilar (65).
Overnight leader Justin Walters could only manage a 69 and a tie for eighth, while home favourite Ernie Els, playing his first Joburg Open, just made the cut with a round of 70 that left him three under par for the tournament.
There is extra incentive for players this week -- the top three will gain entry into the 145th British Open at Royal Troon in July. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; +27832722948; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste