Aug 28 Belgian Thomas Pieters birdied the last three holes to card a final-round 65 and win the Made in Denmark title on Sunday, boosting his hopes of a place in Europe's Ryder Cup team.

After a four-hour weather delay, the in-form 24-year-old finished on 17 under par, one shot ahead of Briton Bradley Dredge, to secure his third European Tour title in the last year.

Pieters, fourth in the Olympics and runner-up in the Czech Masters last week, is hoping to be named as a wildcard in European captain Darren Clarke's team to play the United States in the Ryder Cup in Minnesota starting on Sept. 30.

"He's got plenty of good players to pick from so if he doesn't pick me, so be it," Pieters told reporters.

"I'll work my butt off to get there for the next one. But I've done all I can now and I'm just really pleased with this win."

Northern Irishman Clarke will announce his three wildcard selections on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Tony Jimenez)