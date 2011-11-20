(Adds quotes)
* Maiden European Tour win
* Harrington finishes joint third
By Bernie McGuire
JOHOR BAHR, Malaysia, Nov 20 Dutchman
Joost Luiten has now set himself the goal of breaking into the
Ryder Cup team after a maiden European Tour success at the
rain-affected Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia on Sunday.
The 25-year-old came from four shots behind heading into the
third and final round of the 54-hole reduced event to win by a
stroke with a five-under par 66.
Luiten finished on 13-under par at the Horizon Hills course,
becoming only the fourth Dutch golfer to win on the European
Tour and first since Robert Jan Derksen in 2005.
"This win takes a lot of pressure off me as I have been
close a few times this year and to finally win one and to be
close to being inside the top-15 on the Race to Dubai is
unbelievable," Luiten told reporters.
"The first win they say is always really tough but to get
that first win is the first step to keep on winning.
"I now want to be play in the Ryder Cup and I want to be
also playing in the Majors and also get myself into the top-50
in the world. This win is the first step."
Luiten, who earned a $333,330 for his victory, is set to
move just outside the leading 10 European Ryder Cup qualifiers
once the points table is adjusted.
Sweden's Daniel Chopra, the overnight leader, had the chance
to force a play-off but he missed his 15-foot eagle putt in a
round of 70 for second place at 14-under par.
Triple major champion Padraig Harrington, last year's
winner, finished third on 13-under after a 69.
"I was very disappointed with seven because I hit the ball
really nicely and it was really the only bad shot I made all
day," said Chopra of a double-bogey which dented his challenge.
"But it's a great way to finish the year. It has been a
long, hard-working year and it is nice to have this good
finish."
Harrington needed an eagle at the last to get into a play-off
but missed the green with his approach shot and then chipped and
two-putted for a par.
British pair Rhys Davies (65) and James Morrison (69) shared
third with Harrington.
"It was disappointing not only to chip-and-putt 18 but also
16 but there you go," said Harrington. "I am happy with my form
and where my head was at but still a little disappointed with
the result."
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
Double-click on the newslink:
for more golf stories