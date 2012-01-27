* Woods climbs to within two shots of the lead
* Olesen sets the pace after second-round 67
(Updates at end of round)
ABU DHABI Jan 27 Former world number one
Tiger Woods gave clear evidence he was back to his best after
carefully plotting his way to a second-round 69 to move within
two shots of the lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Friday.
Young Dane Thorbjorn Olesen (67) set the pace on seven-under
137 but it was Woods who made everyone sit up and take notice by
displaying the same sort of control and precision he
demonstrated while accumulating 14 major victories.
The Abu Dhabi Golf Club is providing a stern test for a
strong field and the 36-year-old American picked up five birdies
and two bogeys to join six other players on 139, one behind
Italian Matteo Manassero (65) and Briton Gareth Maybin (70).
Also on five-under 139 after another sun-soaked day in the
desert were British quartet Rory McIlroy (72), Richard Finch
(71), Paul Lawrie (69) and Robert Rock (70), Swede Robert
Karlsson (72) and Frenchman Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (71).
Early starter Olesen, 22, one of the European Tour's hottest
young prospects, was dreaming of a maiden victory after
stringing together seven birdies in the first 12 holes on the
way to his five-under round.
"It was a bit of a shame to finish with a bogey six at the
last but overall I played really well," he told Sky Sports.
"It's really difficult out there, when you hit it in the
rough it's tough to get out. You really have to hit it in the
fairway to get it close to the hole," added the Dane who had
three second-place finishes in his rookie campaign last season.
Woods, beset by injuries and personal problems in the last
two years, hinted he was getting his 'A game' back together by
winning the Chevron World Challenge last month.
That victory in California came in a minor event against a
lesser field but this week's tournament is laden with
world-class talent, the lineup resembling a major championship
more than a regular tour event.
"I thought I played well today," said late starter Woods. "I
made a couple of putts here and there but it was tough out
there.
"The greens are a little bit quicker, a little bit dryer and
the rough seems to be getting deeper and more lush so it
certainly puts a premium on driving the ball in the fairway."
Woods's game from tee to green was much the same as it was
on Thursday when he fashioned two birdies and 16 pars.
Twenty four hours later, though, he showed a meaner streak
on the greens.
"I got more committed to it," said Woods, referring to his
putting. "Once I read the greens I thought I'd just play and
trust it."
Woods's marquee three-ball with McIlroy and world number one
Luke Donald was followed by one of the biggest galleries
assembled at a tournament in the Middle East.
RULES BREACH
The fans had plenty to watch because where Woods was rock
steady, McIlroy gave a spectacularly inconsistent performance
and Donald seemed as though he was playing in as much sand as
grass.
World number three McIlroy mixed six birdies with two bogeys
and two double-bogeys, the most notable coming at the ninth
where he committed a rules breach by using his hand to sweep
sand away on the fringe of the green.
The 22-year-old Northern Irishman put it down to a lack of
knowledge and a loss of concentration.
"Luke said, 'I don't think you can do that,' and then I was
like, 'Oh no, I can't, can I?', and it turned a four into a
six," explained McIlroy after incurring a two-shot penalty.
Triple major winner Padraig Harrington enjoyed a welcome
return to form, shooting a 69 to join Spanish duo Sergio Garcia
(69) and Jose Manuel Lara (70), U.S. Masters champion Charl
Schwartzel (70) and Briton Richie Ramsay (71) on 140.
Lee Westwood, ranked second in the world, found it tough to
cope with a niggling neck injury and could only manage a 72 for
144, level par while Donald (72) was on 143.
Germany's Martin Kaymer, winner here three of the past four
years, missed the cut after the world number four carded a 73
for 150.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Alastair Himmer;
To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)