DOHA Feb 3 The Qatar Masters was reduced to a 54-hole tournament after strong winds allowed only three hours of play in the scheduled second round on Friday.

Play will resume at 0845 on Saturday, with organisers hoping to complete the second round by the end of the day and staging the third round on Sunday.

"The winds will be down a notch tomorrow and decreasing during the day," said tournament director David Probyn on the European Tour's website (www.europeantour.com).

American John Daly leads on five-under-par through 18 holes, one ahead of Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (through 25), Australian Jason Day (24) and South Korean KJ Choi (18). (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by John Mehaffey; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)