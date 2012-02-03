* Only three hours of play on Friday

DOHA Feb 3 The Qatar Masters was reduced to a 54-hole tournament after 70 kms an hour desert winds allowed only three hours of play in Friday's second round.

Play will resume at 0845 on Saturday, with organisers hoping to complete the second round by the end of the day and staging the third round on Sunday.

"The winds will be down a notch tomorrow and decreasing during the day," said tournament director David Probyn on the European Tour's website (www.europeantour.com).

American John Daly leads on five-under-par through 18 holes, one ahead of Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (through 25), Australian Jason Day (24) and South Korean KJ Choi (18).

Fernandez-Castano, 31, started the day in a tie for the lead with the 45-year-old Daly but bogeyed two of the seven holes he was able to play to drop back to four-under.

"It was windy when we went out and I had a few birdie chances but then I bogeyed two holes into the wind," said the Spaniard. "I hope tomorrow I can take advantage of the remaining 11 holes I have.

"I didn't have any balls moving but certain shots you could hardly keep balanced. Being selfish I'm quite happy play was called off."

World number three Lee Westwood, the highest-ranked competitor in the 132-man field, was one-over-par through 24 holes.

The 38-year-old Briton began his second round at the 10th and picked up a birdie at the 11th before double-bogeying the 12th and bogeying the 14th.

World number four Martin Kaymer of Germany was unable to improve on his one-under 71 from the first round while defending champion Thomas Bjorn of Denmark was six-over through 24 holes. (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by John Mehaffey; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)