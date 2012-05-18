May 18 Top seed Martin Kaymer lost to England's Richard Finch to become one of three major champions who exited the World Match Play Championship on Friday.

The world number nine missed a simple putt at the last to lose by one hole, his second defeat in two days after he lost his first round-robin match to Rafael Cabrera-Bello on Thursday.

Last year's British Open winner Darren Clarke and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel also finished bottom of their groups to beat a swift exit from the competition.

Spain's Sergio Garcia is leading a strong home challenge and will be joined by compatriots Alvaro Quiros and Cabrera-Bello in the last 16. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)