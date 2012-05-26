By Tony Jimenez
| VIRGINIA WATER, England
Luke Donald prompted cries of 'Luke, Luke' after cajoling a
15-foot birdie putt into the cup at the 18th to open a
two-stroke lead after the PGA Championship third round on
Saturday.
The world number two, who needs to finish eighth on his own
to take over from Rory McIlroy at the top of the rankings, was
at his scrambling best to return a three-under-par 69 for an
11-under 205 total as gusts up to 40-kph swirled around
Wentworth.
Fellow Briton Justin Rose claimed second spot on 207 after
another 69, two ahead of Irishman Peter Lawrie (72).
Course designer Ernie Els was on the fringes of contention
in joint fourth on 211 with fellow South Africans Branden Grace
and Richard Sterne and 1999 British Open champion Paul Lawrie.
A scorching sun shone throughout the day at the European
Tour's flagship event but only a handful of players managed to
break par as the wind sent scores soaring.
Donald picked up three birdies in a flawless performance
over the first 14 holes.
Calamity then beckoned at the 15th when, using his bright
white driver, he sent his tee shot wildly left into the trees.
Donald's rescue attempt merely succeeded in pushing the ball
a few yards forward before a low third sent it scurrying under
the branches.
The Englishman, though, has a masterful short game and he
proved it once again by wedging the ball up to six feet and
holing out for a bogey five.
