LONDON May 28 If the old adage about 'reaping
what you sow' is as true in golf as it is in everyday life, a
breakthrough major championship victory should be just around
the corner for Britain's Luke Donald.
Ever since he went to the summit of the rankings by beating
European Ryder Cup team mate Lee Westwood in a playoff in the
PGA Championship at Wentworth 12 months ago, the 34-year-old has
been the dominant player in world golf.
Donald spent an uninterrupted 40 weeks as number one and,
after relinquishing top spot to Rory McIlroy for a couple of
brief spells this year, he grabbed it back with a seemingly
effortless four-shot win back at the PGA event on Sunday.
"There's something sweet about going 12 months and still
being number one," the Englishman told reporters after lifting
the trophy and a first prize of 750,000 euros ($938,400) at the
European Tour's flagship event.
"I am very proud of that. It is an indication I am doing the
right things and my game is improving."
Donald ruled world golf last year, winning four times and
becoming the first player to finish top of the orders of merit
on both sides of the Atlantic.
He started this season slowly but a win at the Transitions
Championship in Florida in March put him back on track and an
almost error-free display on Sunday hinted he could be about to
enjoy just as dominant a 2012 as he did in 2011.
The career of a golfer, however, is ultimately defined by
major victories, a fact that has not escaped Donald's notice.
U.S. OPEN
"Obviously winning one major would satisfy some of my
critics," he said with an eye on the U.S. Open at the Olympic
Club in San Francisco that starts on June 14. "But personally
the goal is to win more than one.
"I feel like I have that ability and hopefully that will
happen. It's about putting four rounds together like I did this
week."
Donald may not have the panache and style of the 23-year-old
McIlroy, who missed his second successive cut of the season at
Wentworth on Friday, but he has such a reliable all-round game
that few believed he would toss away the two-shot lead with
which he started the final round.
He can also boast his own distinctive soccer-style chant,
with galleries in Europe and the U.S. often breaking into
elongated cries of 'Lu ... ke, Lu ... ke, Lu ... ke'.
To the uninitiated it sounds like a boo but it is anything
but.
"That's a great indication I'm well liked," said the
Chicago-based Donald. "I have a great following here.
"I may spend a lot of time in the U.S. but I think I'm
becoming a lot more well-known over here."
($1 = 0.7992 euros)
