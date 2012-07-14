July 14 Phil Mickelson and defending champion
Luke Donald profited from a glut of birdies in the Scottish Open
third round to tuck in behind leader Francesco Molinari on
Saturday.
Mickelson's seven-under-par 65 included six birdies on the
closing nine as the four-times major winner closed to within
three shots of Molinari (67) whose 54-hole 17-under total of 199
put him a stroke ahead of Dane Anders Hansen (65).
World number one Donald, tied for ninth with six others,
mixed seven birdies with three bogies en-route to a 68, a shot
behind Mickelson, home favourites Martin Laird (64) and Peter
Whiteford (66) and Swede Alexander Noren (70).
Another Scot Marc Warren (64) was 15 under alongside
Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen (64) as the field made the most of the
benign conditions at the Castle Stuart course.
"My golf and my form are getting better and better," said
Italian world number 28 Molinari.
"Obviously, it's a very good time to be playing this well,
and I'll just see how it goes tomorrow. However it goes, I know
I'm going to be at Lytham playing well," Molinari said of next
week's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes in England.
