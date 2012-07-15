LONDON, July 15 India's Jeev Milkha Singh won the Scottish Open after a playoff with Italy's Francesco Molinari on Sunday while Britain's Marc Warren blew a three-shot lead with four holes to play.

Singh also took the last qualifying place for next week's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes in England.

The 40-year-old began the day five shots off the lead but hit a final round 67 to force a playoff with overnight pace-setter Molinari.

He then hit a 12-foot birdie putt at the first extra hole to win his fourth European Tour title and a cheque for 518,046 euros ($634,300).

"The last three, four years have been a struggle for me with the injuries," Singh said.

"It has been really tough - frustrating more than anything else. You feel like your game is coming back and another injury creeps up, but I just stuck myself in there and said that you need to work on the physical side, and I worked hard on that.

"Everything has paid off, and I just want to think about the good things and not what's past and I want to look towards the future now."

Warren's chances of success ended in a meltdown as he hit a double bogey at the 15th and a bogey at the 16th and then dropped another shot at the 17th to finish in a tie for third.

World number one Luke Donald began the day four shots off the lead, but hit a final round 73 to finish in a tie for 16th. ($1 = 0.8167 euros) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)