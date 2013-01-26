DOHA Jan 26 Chris Wood produced a stunning eagle on the 18th green at Doha Golf Club on Saturday to win the Qatar Masters, his first victory on the European Tour.

The 25-year-old Englishman started the final hole a shot behind Spain's Sergio Garcia and South African George Coetzee who had set the clubhouse target at 17 under par.

Garcia shot a fourth-round 66 and Coetzee a 64.

Wood had begun the day with a three-shot lead but struggled after making a double bogey at the par-three third hole. His eagle putt from 10 feet at the last hole allowed him to complete a three-under-par 69. (Editing by Clare Fallon)