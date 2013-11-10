HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Masters Day Two
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Latest news from second round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Friday.
BELEK, Turkey Nov 10 Little-known Frenchman Victor Dubuisson showed no signs of stage fright as an exemplary exhibition of front-running earned him his maiden European Tour win at the inaugural $7 million Turkish Airlines Open on Sunday.
The 23-year-old started the final 18 holes with a five-shot lead and plotted his way carefully round the Montgomerie Maxx Royal course to finish with a three-under-par 69 and a 24-under aggregate of 264.
Britain's Jamie Donaldson, helped by a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th, was two strokes adrift in second spot after a dazzling nine-under 63.
World number one Tiger Woods (67) never really threatened and had to be content with a share of third place on 268 with U.S. Open champion Justin Rose (65) in the penultimate event of the European season. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Latest news from second round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Friday.
AUGUSTA, Ga., April 7 Golfers from around the world teed up for the 81st U.S. Masters tournament this week, after six-time winner Jack Nicklaus took the opening ceremonial tee shot on Thursday.