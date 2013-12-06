SUN CITY, South Africa Dec 6 Two time winner Sergio Garcia shot a six-under-par 66 to grab a one-stroke lead after the completion of the weather-delayed first round at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday.

Denmark's Thomas Bjorn, Welshman Jamie Donaldson and Gonzalo Fdez-Castano of Spain carded 67 apiece as the elite 30-man field completed Thursday's curtailed round and immediately set off on the second round.

Play was stopped at the Gary Player Country Club on Thursday because of lightning threats that necessitated a 0730 local time (0530 GMT) restart on Friday.

It was preceded by a moment's silence and Ernie Els' tribute to former South African president Nelson Mandela who passed away on Thursday.

Former world number one Luke Donald, who had a two-stroke lead after 11 holes when play was suspended on Thursday, completed his round in 68, along with home favourite Charl Schwartzel.

"It was difficult to get refocused after the breaks on Thursday," said Schwartzel at the completion of his round.

Els, who feared Friday's play would prove difficult for him following Mandela's death, finished three-over par after the first round. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)