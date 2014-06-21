(Adds quotes, detail)

June 21 Finn Mikko Ilonen's overnight lead was cut from two shots to one after England's Danny Willett claimed a hole-in-one on the way to a course record eight-under 63 in the Irish Open third round in County Cork on Saturday.

Willett, winner of the BMW International in Germany in 2012, holed his eight-iron tee shot on the 165-yard par three seventh and also posted six birdies, four of them in the last five holes.

"I hit it a little bit to the left and it just started moving in at the end," he told reporters after finishing on 11-under 202. "I never expected it to slam dunk into the hole so that was a bit of a bonus.

"I also holed out with a wedge in the round so it was just one of those days when things go your way. I just hope I haven't used up all my luck for tomorrow."

Ilonen, who set a course record 64 on Thursday, carded a third-round 69 for a total of 201 at the Fota Island Resort.

"I've been leading all the way this week and I've been handling the pressure pretty well so far," said the triple European Tour winner.

Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell (69) of Northern Ireland was third on 203 but only six shots separated the top 20 players.

"Winning the Irish Open would be special on many levels," said McDowell. "It would be a kick-starter for my season and it would be a big boost in the world rankings and for Ryder Cup points." (Reporting by Tony Goodson, editing by Tony Jimenez)