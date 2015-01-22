Jan 22 A sparkling run of four birdies in a row lifted Austrian Bernd Wiesberger into a three-way tie for the lead with South Africans Branden Grace and George Coetzee after the Qatar Masters second round on Thursday.

Wiesberger, who has two European Tour victories to his credit but none since 2012, surged through the field with birdies at the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th to return a six-under-par 66 for a nine-under tally of 135 in Doha.

Grace, winner of last month's Alfred Dunhill Championship in his native South Africa, shot a 68 while Coetzee went round in 67.

"Having a putter that is working well obviously helps your scoring," Wiesberger told reporters.

"I hadn't really expected to play so well ... especially because I didn't have my best season last year so this gives me great confidence and shows I've been working on the right things."

Defending champion Sergio Garcia was among a host of players on 138 after he carded a second successive 69.

"The weather is absolutely perfect, very nice temperature and very little breeze," said the Spaniard.

"Overall I'm pretty happy with the way I'm playing. Hopefully I can have a good weekend and push up the leaderboard."

World number two Henrik Stenson (71) was down the field on 141 along with the fifth-ranked Justin Rose (73). (Editing by Toby Davis)