NEW DELHI Feb 20 Local favourite SSP Chawrasia's 36-hole bogey-free run at his happy hunting ground earned a one-shot halfway lead over holder Siddikur Rahman at the Delhi Golf Course (DGC) on Friday.

The ever-smiling Indian birdied the opening hole and picked up three more shots on the back nine for a two-day total of 10-under 132 at the course where he has won twice, including his maiden European Tour title at the 2008 Indian Masters.

"I think this is the first time I have gone 36 holes without dropping a bogey," said the 36-year-old.

"I'm very happy because I saved a lot of pars. It wasn't easy to keep the bogeys away from my card. I had to make a lot of saves.

Rahman has an even better record at DGC where the Bangladesh golfer has eight top-five finishes in his 11 appearances, including his triumph in this event two years ago prior to it becoming co-sanctioned by the European Tour.

The 30-year-old sank six birdies in his three-under-par 68 but was left to rue the double bogey on the fourth.

"I missed my shot and had to settle for double bogey. It shows that anything can happen on this golf course," said Rahman.

Thai Chapchai Nirat was a further three shots behind after an even-par round.

Malaysian Open winner Anirban Lahiri battled a bad back and sore shoulders to birdie half of the holes and return the lowest card of the day to lie six shots off the lead.

"Now I'm in with a sniff. I managed to get some rhythm on the greens and made some good putts," said Indian Lahiri.

Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez carded an even-par round to lie further three shots behind.

Prayad Marksaeng and Abhinav Lohan took the aces tally on the 2015 Race to Dubai to 15.

Thai Marksaeng made a hole-in-one with a six iron at the fifth, while Indian Lohan aced the 17th but still could not make the cut. (Editing by Justin Palmer)